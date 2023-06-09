Dehradun Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has vowed strict action against those involved in the love jihad cases in the state We have called for a strict probe and action against love jihad cases We will chair a highlevel meeting with the Director General of Police DGP and other officials Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters here on Friday Uttarakhand the hill state is seeing increasing cases of love jihad So far 13 cases of conversion have been registered in the state Most of the cases have been registered in Dehradun Haridwar and the Udham Singh Nagar districts The Chief Minister has also said that police will not back down from taking strict action against the culprits Also read Former Uttarakhand CM calls Nathuram Godse a patriot An incident of love jihad had created a ruckus in some areas of Purola of Uttarkashi and Chamoli The issue started on May 27 in Purola town after two youths allegedly tried to ‘take away a local Hindu girl Two boys namely Obaid a Muslim and another Jitender Saini were caught by locals with a local girl studying in standard 9 The rightwing bodies charged the youth with enticing away a minor girl and it was a case of ‘Love Jihad prompting bandhs demonstrations and protests in the other towns of the district Superintendent of Police Raghuvanshi has said that cops will not allow people to create law and order issues Another instance of love jihad had come to the fore in Gochar Two Muslim youths had lured a 15yearold Hindu girl and took her to a hotel Police however arrested the duo and sent the minor girl to her house Another instance of love jihad had come to light from Dharmanagari in HaridwarAlso read Threatening posters appear on shops owned by Muslims in U khand town after bid to abduct minor