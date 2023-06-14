Uttarkashi Uttarakhand Uttarakhand government on Wednesday tightened its leash on organisations which called Maha Panchayat on Thursday over alleged love jihad cases by imposing Section 144 in Purola which became the epicentre of communal tension over an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl last monthIn another development related to the case the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to prevent a Maha Panchayat called by Hindu outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal and Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan have given a call for the mahapanchayat on Thursday against love jihad The outfits announced the event in Purola on Thursday without obtaining the administration s permission Communal tension has been brewing in Purola and some other towns of Uttarkashi district after two men one of them Muslim allegedly tried to abduct a Hindu girl on May 26 Reacting on the communal tension issue Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government is committed to ensure peace and won t allow anyone to take law into their own handsUttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohilla said that Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Purola Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday that no one will be allowed to disturb law and order in the state We are fully prepared to thwart any attempt to disturb law and order in Purola No one will be allowed to break the lawaction will be taken against those who will try to break the law Kumar said Last week Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised action against those involved in cases of love jihad that are coming up These cases will be strictly investigated Dhami said after attending a highlevel meeting in the secretariat State DGP Ashok Kumar Additional Director General of Police Law and Order V Murugesan and officers of the Intelligence Department were present in the meetingPurola Sub Divisional Magistrate Devanand Sharma said prohibitory orders banning the assembly of four or more people under Section 144 will remain in force till June 19 Section 144 has been imposed in Purola as there could be an attempt by people to disrupt peace he said