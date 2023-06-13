UTTARAKHAND LOVE JIHAD CASE PUROLA ON EDGE OVER TWO PROPOSED MAHA PANCHAYATS

Dehradun Uttarakhand As Uttrakhand s Purola which is divided over alleged love jihad and subsequent attack on properties of minorities and continues to boil for the past several days authorities are struggling to bring peace to the otherwise sleepy town which has become an unlikely newsmaker over allegations of love jihad which is subject to the investigation now Amid allegations and counterallegations aftermath of two such alleged incidents a Maha Panchayat has been called on June 15 by a Hindu group after two cases of attempts to abduct minor girls in Uttarkashi came to the fore A group of people from the Muslim community have also announced a similar Maha Panchayat in Dehradun as a countermeasureThe political politics of the state is charged up over announcements of these two Maha Panchayats Javed Khan legal advisor of the Muslim Service Organisation said on June 18 a Maha Panchayat will be held at the Old Roadways Bus Stand in Dehradun on two issues People from Uttarakhand and surrounding areas have been invited to this Maha Panchayat Through the gathering people of the community will be sensitised so that they discourage attempts that breed ill feeling among the two communities Those people will be given information about Islam They will be asked to instruct their youth so that they don t enter into love relations with women from other religions The other purpose of the Maha Panchayat will be to find a way out so that innocent people who have no hand in the purported attempt are not attacked Javed Khan said at present due to some people who belong to the Muslim community some innocent people from the same community are being illtreated and their shops are being vandalised People who are involved in attacks are enemies of society and law The police should identify such people and file cases against them as well Khan said Meanwhile the police said the concerned people from two communities will be called and the matter will be discussed The DM and SP of Uttarkashi held talks with business people public representatives and people from the Muslim community living in Purola