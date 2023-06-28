Kashipur (Uttarakhand) : Stage is set for India's first Aroma Park to come up at Kashipur here in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh performed Bhoomi Pujan for this unique Aroma Park and later the plots were allotted to the industrialists. The Aroma Park is being established in Uttarakhand by CAP, Selakui, Fragrance Trade Association (Delhi) and Essential Oil Association of India (Noida) and SIDCUL. CM Dhami called it a matter of pride for the people of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami said that in the last two decades, a lot of development has been done in the aromatic sector in the state by the state government through the CAP (Aroma plant center). Through which more than twenty four thousand farmers are associated with aromatic farming in the state. At present, fragrance farming is being done in 109 aroma clusters, under which 192 distilleries have been set up.

Due to the increasing area of ​​fragrance farming, at present the turnover of aroma sector has increased to more than Rs 86 crores. In the year 2002, the turnover of aroma sector was only Rs 2 crores, Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the development of the aromatic sector in Uttarakhand and the good quality of the essential oils produced here, the Aroma Trade Association and the Essential Oil Association of India (EOAI), Delhi, have proposed to set up this Aroma Park in the state. After this, the Aroma Park Policy 2018 was implemented by the State government. Under this, 46 industries related to aroma and perfumery are being set up in Sidkul Kashipur. Its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 December 2021.

The Uttarakhand Government has decided to develop 6 Aroma Valleys of aromatic crops with a view to providing adequate raw material to the industries to be set up in Aroma Parks in the state, the CM said. Apart from providing market to the aroma farmers of Uttarakhand through these industries, the government will also contribute significantly in the development of Aroma Valleys, he added.

The farmers of the state will also get new farming options by cultivating new crops as per the demand of the established aromatic industries, which will definitely improve their livelihood, the CM said.