UTTARAKHAND HEMKUND SAHIB PORTALS TO CLOSE ON OCTOBER 11

Rishikesh: Shri Hemkund Sahib Trust Vice-President Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra on Monday informed that the portals of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara will be closed on October 11 at 1 pm this year. Ever since the opening of its doors on May 20, over 2.28 lakh devotees visited the Gurudwara till date. The Gurudwara Management Trust has urged the visitors and devotees to plan their pilgrimage according to the schedule. This Gurudwara is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites.

Narendra Jeet said, "The Yatra of Hemkund Sahib in 2023 began on May 20. Despite heavy rains, snowfall and changing weather conditions around 2.28 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib since the time of opening of the portals and the yatra is still continuing"

Bindra said, "The yatra was very slow in July and August. The changing weather affected the yatra. Even now devotees are reaching Darbar Sahib. Currently, many types of flowers adorn the valley of Hemkund Sahib and the flowers are spreading their mesmerising beauty. Tourists, who are heading towards the Hemkund Sahib, are enjoying the bewitching beauty of the valley."

Hemkund Sahib is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. Hemkund Sahib is open to people of all faiths and anyone can visit the site. The pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib is tough as it requires trekking. Pilgrims have to trek a distance of 13 km to reach the main Gurudwara.