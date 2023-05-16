Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid the ongoing dispute between Adrija Singh, granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh and her husband Arkesh Narayan, member of the Odisha royal family, a video of a scuffle between the female members of the families over locking of a room has gone viral on the Internet.

The video is said to be of Dehradun. In the few minutes odd video, the women members of the two warring families are seen standing near the door of a padlocked room and jostling each other to reach to the lock of the room. Upstairs, the male members of the two families are also seen having a heated argument over the locking of the room.

The elderly man, probably the father of Adrija is seen hurling expletives at Arkesh, Adrija's husband. A cop is also seen at the spot, but stands aside without intervening in the matter.

Adrija's accusation against in-laws: Significantly, Adrija Singh, granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh, has accused her in-laws of assault and domestic violence. It is learnt that Adrija has approached the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand to intervene in the matter. In her complaint lodged against her husband and in-laws in the matter, Adrija has accused her husband of planning to eliminate her by hiring contract killers.



Arkesh Narayan denies allegations: Adrija's husband Arkesh Narayan Singh Dev has denied the allegations leveled against him by his wife. In a video statement, Arkesh made counter allegations against Adrija and his in-laws. Arkesh alleged that he was threatened by Adrija Singh's father. Arkesh also alleged that crores of rupees are being demanded from him in the name of agreement.

Adrija's husband Arkesh is from the Balangir royal family of Odisha. His great-grandfather Rajendra Narayan Singh Dev has also been the Chief Minister of Odisha. Arkesh Narayan's brother has been an MP from Odisha. On Monday, Adrija met the DGP of Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar with the complaint against her in-laws.

It is learnt that the DGP has handed over the investigation of the case to SSP Dehradun following the complaint letter. Adrija Manjari Singh was married to Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo on 23 Nov. 2017. Since marriage, the couple have been living in their bungalow located in Rajpur police station area of Dehradun.

However, soon after the marriage, their relationship soured between the couple. Adrija alleged that even after complaining several times at Rajpur police station against the royal family, the police did not help her. Adrija Singh alleged that on May 13, 2023, the matter escalated so much that her husband Arkesh Narayan Dev Singh sent several women to the house with the intention of killing her.

Allegations of dowry harassment: Adrija Manjari Singh alleged that Arkesh and her in-laws have been demanding dowry worth crores of rupees since their marriage. According to Adrija Singh, in Sept. 2022, her husband Arkesh sent her divorce papers for not paying the dowry.