UTTARAKHAND GOVT TO HOLD SPECIAL ASSEMBLY SESSION TO PASS UCC AFTER DIWALI COMMITTEE TO SUBMIT REPORT SOON

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government that is set to be the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is likely to hold a special session in the Assembly after Diwali to pass the Bill. The five-member expert committee is expected to hand over its report to the state government within a day or two, sources said.

According to sources, the report has suggested that divorce will be valid only through the court and laid stress on gender equality as well as equal rights for daughters in ancestral properties. It is learnt that the report has not recommended raising the marriageable age of women to 21 and has stated it to be retained as 18. It has also suggested making it mandatory to register live-in relationships.

The UCC aims to bring in uniformity in matters pertaining to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, custody of children and others of all religions. The report has not delved into any of the religious customs for marriage or others.

An expert committee was set up on May 27, 2022 for implementation of UCC, which was one of the poll-promises of the BJP before the Assembly elections last year. Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the committee comprises retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.