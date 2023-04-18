UTTARAKHAND GOVT RELEASES RS 13 CRORE TO REPAIR 182 BRIDGES ACROSS STATE

Dehradun Uttarakhand After an iron Bailey bridge on JoshimathMalariNiti Marg collapsed on Sunday Uttarakhand s Principal Secretary Home RK Sudhanshu said that Rs 13 crore have been released to repair at least 182 bridges in the state Sudhanshu also said that 288 bridges on the state highway will also be upgraded soon According to official sources an iron Bailey bridge connecting Chamoli district s Niti village on the Indo China border with the rest of the state collapsed while a truck was passing through it The incident took place on Sunday in Burans near Malari The truck also fell into the river as the bridge snapped however there was no loss of life The truck driver managed to save himself by jumping into the river The driver sustained serious injuries and he was admitted to a hospital A team of Border Roads Organisation BRO officials and engineers rushed to the spot on informationAlso read Morbi bridge collapse Gujarat court rejects regular bail plea of Oreva Group MD Jaysukh PatelColonel Ankur Maharaj the commandant of BRO said that repair of this bridge and construction of another bridge here is underway The BRO team will also investigate the cause of bridge collapse RK Sudhanshu said that Rs 13 crore have been released to repair bridges in the state that include nine in Pithoragarh three in Bageshwar 11 in Nainital 10 in Champawat 47 in Almora eight in Udham Singh Nagar 13 in Uttarkashi 38 in Chamoli 12 in Rudrapayag 25 in Dehradun and six in Pauri In a similar incident in Dharchula of Pithoragarh in 2022 a 180 feet long bridge on Adi Kailash Marg connecting the border with China collapsed In January 2020 the Tawaghat bridge connecting India and China was broken A Bailey bridge at Munsyari Milem in Pithoragarh also collapsed in 2020 The distance between this bridge and China border was only 65 km As this bridge snapped at least 15 villages were cut off from the rest of the world However the BRO was quick enough to react and constructed another bridge soon Environmentalist Rajeev Nayan said that bridges are meant for better connectivity of remote villages of the state Hence the bridges must be constructed using the best materials as a bridge collapse can cut off villages from the entire country