Uttarakhand govt prohibits strikes in state services for a period of six months
Published: 3 hours ago
Uttarakhand govt prohibits strikes in state services for a period of six months
Published: 3 hours ago
Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government has prohibited strikes in state services for a period of six months.
The decision was conveyed through an official diktat. However, the state government doesn't deride the rights of workers to air their grievances.
"This came after the Uttarakhand Government Personnel and Vigilance Section released the order on Thursday. "Whereas the State Government is satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary and expedient to do so, therefore, now, in exercise of the power under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Maintenance of Essential Services Act, 1966 (as applicable in the state of Uttarakhand), the Governor has prohibited strikes in the state for a period of six months from the date of issue of this order. Strikes at services are prohibited," read the order.
Read More
- Exclusive: 'It's wrong to carry smoke canisters,' says Uttarakhand man who jumped into Lok Sabha, met Speaker in 1994
- 'Rat-hole' miners, heroes of Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation, honoured by Uttarakhand CM
- Uttarakhand Tourism Dept gets India's first gyrocopter; trial run of 'Himalaya Airsafari' conducted successfully