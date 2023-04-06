Dehradun (Uttarakhand): After the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) dropped chapters on the Mughal Empire from the class 12 history syllabus, the Dhami government wants to bring changes to the class 12 curriculum in the state in line with the NCERT changes.

The Uttar Pradesh government had already followed it up by making corrections to its state syllabus. The Uttarakhand government's decision has received backlash from the Opposition which says that the history of the Country is now being dictated by the people who are in power.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government has been holding discussions to bring about changes in the class 12 syllabus for the upcoming academic session 2023-24 and a decision on the same will be arrived at after carrying out a complete assessment. Dhami said the state government was still assessing the matter. We will implement the good decisions taken by other states and centre into our state as well, the CM added.

BJP's state spokesperson Virendra Bisht said the CM believes that children must be taught what gives them inspiration. "Whatever the children are taught in their school days, they implement in their lives. Mughals cannot be an inspiration for us. They have destroyed our rich heritage and culture. Mughals have only looted our nation. If the government decides to remove chapters on Mughal history, then this decision must be welcomed," Bisht said.

Joining the issue with the BJP government, , Congress State Spokesperson Garima Dasauni said, "India has become independent only after 2014. The history before that has become meaningless. BJP is writing a new history. In this history, who will be considered great and who will be called a traitor will only be decided by the people who are in power."

Garima further said, "With politics entering in religion, army, and now even in the judiciary of the nation, our country is regressed to the pre-independence era. But, how can they stop someone who is interested to learn about the history of our nation? There are many other sources to get factual information."