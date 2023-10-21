UTTARAKHAND FOUR GARHWAL UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEADLY ATTACK ON YOUTH IN RISHIKESH

Dehradun: Kotwali Rishikesh police on Saturday arrested four persons accused of committing a deadly attack and firing in the middle of the road near Chandrabhaga bridge in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Oct 20, an official said. A police official said that the hooligans were arrested from Teen Dhara near Tehri Garhwal.

Police have recovered one country-made pistol, three live cartridges and two hockey sticks, one stump and car used in the attack from the possession of the accused. All four accused are students of Garhwal Central University. The accused have been identified as Samarjeet Tewatia (resident of Hapur), Himanshu (resident of Hapur), Dilip Bhuran (resident of Alwar) and Riyansh Dhaka (resident of Bikaner).

Police said that the accused have been booked under three section of law. A separate case has been registered against accused Samarjeet under the Arms Act. On Oct 20, the victim Deepak Jaiswal (resident of Rishikesh) had lodged a complaint at Kotwali Rishikesh that he was going towards his home after buying vegetables from the market at night.

He said that a person sitting in the back seat of a car parked near Chandrabhaga bridge opened the window and spat outside without even looking as a result of which the spit fell on him. When Deepak Jaiswal interrupted the man, he abused him. Along with this, other people sitting in the car attacked Jaiswal with hockey stick, iron rod and gun, the victim said.

Deepak alleged that one of the accused aimed a pistol at him with the intention of killing him. After this, the hooligan youth ran away from the spot, waving the pistol and threatening him, Deepak said. On the basis of the victim's complaint, a case was registered against unknown accused. After this sensational incident, SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh had given directions to Rishikesh police station in-charge and outpost in-charge to arrest the accused.