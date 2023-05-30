Dehradun: In a new twist in the ongoing dispute between Adrija Singh, granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh and her husband Arkesh Narayan, the couple's female domestic help has filed a case against Adrija for allegedly passing casteist slurs at her while serving the couple in Rajpur Uttarakhand, officials said.

It is learnt that a case has been registered at Rajpur police station in Uttarakhand under the relevant sections of SC/ST Act against Adrija, his sister and their father and driver. The case was filed following a complaint against the accused by Ravita Jha, the helper of the Adrija and her husband Arkesh Narayan.

Ravita said that on May 9, she lodged a complaint at Rajpur police station against the accused but no action was taken. Now, on the orders of the court, the police have filed a case under the SC-ST Act against former PM VP Singh's son Ajay Singh, his daughter Adrija and Richa Manjari, along with driver Sonu, Ravita said.

She said that during her tenure as domestic help at Arkesh's house for the last about five years, Adrija and her family use casteist slurs against her and abused her ever since the dispute with Arkesh Narayan. SP City Sarita Doval said that a team has been formed to investigate the matter. The probe is being led by CO Mussoorie Anil Joshi, Doval said.

Adrija, granddaughter of former Prime Minister VP Singh is embroiled in a dispute with husband Arkesh Narayan. Narayan alleged that Adrija and “some land mafias want to capture our ancestral house for which we are being maligned everywhere”. Arkesh accused the police of being biased and not taking action against the accused.

On the other hand, Adrija has accused her in-laws of domestic violence. She had recently approached the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand to intervene in the matter. In her complaint lodged against her husband and in-laws, Adrija accused her husband of planning to eliminate her by hiring contract killers.