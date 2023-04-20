Dehradun Uttarakhand The Uttarakhand government has started removing religious structures and cemeteries built on the forest land Besides the forest department has detected three abandoned graveyards inside the Rajaji National Park also known as Corbett National Park Apart from this according to the data provided by the Forest Department there are three cemeteries present in Rajaji National Park As per the forest law human intervention was prohibited Hence in such a situation the existence of three cemeteries inside the reserve forest has raised many eyebrows The matter became even more serious when the forest administration found some remains near the cemetery It is stated that these cemeteries were 40 years old These cemeteries were in existence before bringing them under the jurisdiction of the national park But these cemeteries were closed after the coming up of the national park Corbett s director Dheeraj Pandey said These cemeteries are more than 40 years old But some remains were found near the spot No human activities were found near the cemeteries when the park was brought under the ambit of the national park How come the board has been installed near the graveyard needs an investigation Meanwhile as per the directive of the High Court the State government has begun removing all such illegal constructions built on the forest land The illegal constructions also include the setting up of several religious places on the forest land More than 15 tombs in Uttarakhand s capital Dehradun have been removed during the antiencroachment drive Now as per data provided by the forest department a cemetery has been found inside Corbett National Park