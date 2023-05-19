UTTARAKHAND FIRST BATCH OF SIKH PILGRIMS LEAVES FOR HEMKUND SAHIB SHRINE

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The first batch of 650 pilgrims led by Panch Pyare left for the Hemkund Sahib shrine on Friday. The first lot of Sikh devotees left Govindghat for Ghagaria amid the playing of the musical bands. After the recitation of religious songs, kirtans and offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib at Govindghat, the pilgrims undertook the journey for Hemkund Sahib.

Narendrajit Singh Bindra, vice-president of the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Committee, said, "The first batch of Sikh pilgrims left for Sri Hemkund Sahib carrying the Nisan (holy insignia) along with them. The first batch of pilgrims left for Hemkund Sahib shrine amid tight police security arrangements. Sikh devotees departed from Govindghat after offering prayers at the Gurdwara there. After making an overnight stay at the Gurdwara in Ghangharia, the pilgrims will march towards Hemkund Sahib shrine."

On Saturday morning (May 20), the first group of 650 Sikh devotees led by Panch Pyare will undertake the final journey to the Sri Hemkund Sahib portal. Due to heavy snowfall in the Chamoli region of Uttarakhand, horse or mule services carrying devotees will not be allowed to operate three kilometres downhill from the shrine.

With the arrival of 650 Sikh devotees on May 20, the portal of Hemkund Sahib shrine will be thrown open. The number of pilgrims visiting the shrine has been restricted. The elderly persons above 60 years of age, children and those who are sick will not be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage. Registration will be mandatory for all the pilgrims visiting the shrine.