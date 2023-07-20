UTTARAKHAND ELECTROCUTION INCIDENT CASE FILED AGAINST COMPANY OPERATING SEWERAGE TREATMENT PLANT

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The Chamoli administration in Uttarakhand has filed a case against the company operating the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP). Based on tahsildar's complaint, the case was registered against the company. On July 18, 16 people have been electrocuted at the plant The accident was so severe and sudden that people, who had assembled at the spot, did not get a chance to escape. Following the mishap, the opposition leaders were demanding action against the company.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the Uttarakhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the dependents of the deceased. Apart from this, the Central government has also announced a compensation of two lakhs to the deceased's kin. On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Chamoli and consoled the relatives of those killed in the accident.

The Chief Minister also met the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital. He enquired about the well-being of the injured. The CM also assured all possible assistance to the dependents of the deceased. As many as 16 people, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards, electrocuted and 11 others were injured at the site of the Namami Gange project on the banks of Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The injured had been admitted to the district hospital. An outpost in charge of Pipalkoti was among those who died in the incident. A sub-inspector and three home guards were among the victims. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The police had gone to the spot to prepare a report on the incident. Around 11.30 am, electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 16 and injuring 11. Police sub-inspector Pradeep Rawat and three home guards, were among the 16 people killed. Several of the victims died on the spot.

Also read: Uttarakhand: 16 electrocuted to death at Namami Gange project site in Chamoli; probe ordered