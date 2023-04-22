New Delhi A piece of land and the building of an educational trust worth Rs 562 crore in Uttarakhand s Haridwar town have been attached under the antimoney laundering law as part of a probe into an alleged SCST scholarship scam in the state the Enforcement Directorate said SaturdayThe assets belong to the Seth Bimal Prasad Jain educational trust which runs the Phonics Group of Institutions in Roorkee the federal agency said in a statement It alleged that the Phonics Group of Institutions fraudulently received a huge amount of scholarship in the name of SCST students from the social welfare department Haridwar for the period 201112 to 20142015 The institution made false claims to obtain this scholarship amount which was embezzled and siphoned off by the Phonics Group of institutions Roorkee run by Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Educational Trust through its trustees and caused huge financial loss to the public exchequer with wrongful gain to themselves the Enforcement Directorate saidThis money was further diverted to either the bank accounts of the educational trust or to other accounts of the college and was utilised for the expenses of the trust and withdrawn in cash it allegedThe money laundering case of the ED stems from an FIR filed in this case by the Uttarakhand Police Earlier the ED had attached property worth Rs145 crore land situated in Haridwar belonging to Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan Roorkee which runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan group of institutions in the same case it said PTI