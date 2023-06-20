UTTARAKHAND DRIVER FAINTS ON MOVING BUS ALERT CISF OFFICER SAVES LIFE OF 55 BUS PASSENGERS

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Fifty-five passengers, who were travelling on the Uttarakhand roadways bus, had a close shave. The bus was on its way to New Delhi from Haldwani. Suddenly, the driver of the bus began fainting in the moving bus. The bus picked up speed and started running at a speed of 100 km per hour.

The passengers inside the bus began screaming. The commotion prevailed in the bus. But, the timely intervention by the assistant commandant of the CISF prevented the untoward incident. He took control of the steering of the bus and stopped the vehicle by applying a brake. The CISF officer removed the driver from his seat before taking the steering in his hand.

Also read: Two including child dead as bus falls in ditch near Uttarakhand's Haridwar

The incident happened on Haldwani Rudrapur Road when the bus was on its way to New Delhi. It was a nightmarish experience for 55 passengers on board the bus. But, the situation was saved from going out of control due to the timely intervention of the CISF officer. The Assistant Commandant of the CISF, who was also travelling in the bus, immediately held the steering of the vehicle in his hand. The bus passengers heaved a sigh of relief when the vehicle was stopped. The bus was parked on the roadside.

People began protesting alleging that the driver and conductor of the bus were drunk. After receiving the information, the Pantnagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the bus driver. A case was registered and a probe into the incident has begun. Passengers were sent to New Delhi in another bus.

Assistant Regional Manager (ARM) of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation Surendra Singh Bisht said, "The passengers were sent to New Delhi in another roadways bus. Police are probing the matter. and the driver has been arrested. The bus was running under contract. So, we have also sought an explanation from the bus owner. The medical report will confirm what led to the fainting of the bus driver. The report is awaited."