Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : After a long struggle of 17 days, the breakthrough finally came in the Silkyara tunnel rescue at 8 pm yesterday. The rescue team was successful and all the 41 laborers trapped inside the tunnel were taken out safely. All the workers are said to be healthy. On this occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to all the 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel.

Instructions have been given to the officials for this. Apart from this, complete arrangements are made for treatment in the hospital till the workers reached their home safely.

While talking to the media in Silkyara, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that all the 41 workers trapped in the tunnel have been admitted to the hospital. The government will bear the expenses on hospital treatment. Apart from this, the government is also making arrangements for food and accommodation for the family members and workers. Chief Minister Dhami said that after the workers are healthy and cheques of Rs 1 lakh each will be given by the government as financial assistance.

Grand temple of Lord Boukhnag will be built soon: CM Dhami further said that with the grace of Baba Boukhnag and the Gods and Goddesses of Devbhoomi, Uttarkashi's Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation was successful. A grand temple of Boukhnag deity will be built in Silkyara. Necessary instructions have been given to the officials for this.

Chief Minister Dhami said that with the blessings of Baba Boukhnag, all the workers have come out safely. The villagers have raised the demand to build a temple of Baba Boukhnag. The government will fulfill this demand. For this, instructions were given to the officials to start the construction work of the temple soon.