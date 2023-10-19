Dehradun: The main accused in Dehradun's registry fraud case, KP Singh, who was lodged in Saharanpur jail in Uttar Pradesh died at a hospital today after his health condition deteriorated.

After Singh's health condition worsened, Saharanpur Jail authorities shifted him to Saharanpur District Hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

Singh was arrested by the Dehradun police in connection with the registry fraud case. After producing him before Saharanpur court, Singh was brought back to Dehradun and lodged in Suddowala Jail here. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) took Singh on remand and interrogated him for several days. During which, many secrets were revealed.

As many cases were registered against Singh in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh police took him from Dehradun a few days back. He was lodged in Saharanpur Jail since then. However, his health condition suddenly deteriorated this morning following which, jail administration admitted him to the district hospital for treatment.

Singh, a resident of Nakur in Saharanpur was considered to be the mastermind of registry fraud case. He was accused of bringing old blank papers and stamps to Dehradun and prepare fake deeds by copying from documents. Then, the original papers would be destroyed. Singh earned crores by fraudulently selling land through fake deeds.

Singh's death has raised questions since three binders posted in the Registrar's office died under suspicious circumstances earlier. Dehradun city police station in-charge Rakesh Gusai said till now 18 people have been arrested in the registry fraud case.