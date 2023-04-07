UTTARAKHAND DEHRADUN CRICKET COACH ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT FORMALLY ARRESTED AFTER SUICIDE ATTEMPT

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A 53-year-old cricket coach accused of sexual harassment by women players was on Thursday arrested by the police upon his discharge from the hospital in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh where he was admitted after a suicide attempt following the allegations, officials said. The accused coach, Narendra Lal Shah was discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh late last night after remaining admitted at the hospital for two days.

The doctors of AIIMS have called Shah for a check-up after five days. As soon as Shah was discharged from the hospital, cops from the Nehru Colony police station arrested him and brought him to Dehradun, Police constable at Nehru Colony police station Lokendra Bahuguna said. He said the accused will be produced in the court today.

Bahuguna informed that Shah was referred to AIIMS Rishikesh on Tuesday, Apr. 4 after he had consumed some poisonous substance. He was first admitted to Doon Hospital several days ago and had to be brought to AIIMS Rishikesh after he complained of pain in his abdomen after the suicide attempt over allegations of sexual harassment of women players.

The Uttarakhand Police have already booked him under the relevant sections of POCSO Act and SC-ST Act after a purported audio call of the accused talking to the players in a lewd manner surfaced on the social media. As soon as the audio of the obscene conversation went viral on the social media, Shah attempted suicide and was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Police have recorded 164 statements of the three girls who lodged a complaint against Shah accusing him of sexual harassment. Significantly, tainted coach Narendra Lal Shah, who runs the coaching academy named Little Master Cricket Club in Dehradun has coached woman cricketer Sneh Rana. A large number of boys and girls take coaching from Narendra Lal Shah's Academy.