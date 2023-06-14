Dehradun The decomposed bodies of Kasif and Anam lay on the bed at their room in Turner Road C13 house in the Clement Town area of Dehradun as their newborn baby kept crying for daysA mad search for the couple ended with cops tracing the couple with bodies remaining bloated and releasing foul smell Blood kept oozing out of the nose and mouth of the couple as the fourday old infant lay amid worminfested rotten bodies of parents The bodies had been lying unattended for nearly three days Kashif 25 who married Anam 22 both natives of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh also had a child from his first marriage The foul smell that emanated from the house alerted authorities to get to the root of the matter A team of police officials swung into action recovered bodies along with their baby and sent bodies for postmortem examination to determine the cause of deathThe kid was rushed to a hospital for immediate care The deceased man s first wife Nusrat told police that he borrowed Rs 5 lakh from a person but couldn t return the money to him Nusrat who is unaware of her husband s second marriage said she had been trying to reach out to her estranged husband but without any success Police are suspecting suicide as the couple was under financial strainDr Dhananjay Doval who is treating the child said the child was conscious at the time when he was brought to the hospital and is keeping well now He further said the child who had worms in many parts of his body was in serious condition and immediately kept in the NICU There is an element of surprise about the baby It s a wonder how the infant survived without the breast milk for three days said Dr Doval