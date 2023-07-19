Dehradun: In times of prevailing misconceptions and restrictive practices regarding menstruation, Jitendra Bhatt, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand, did something remarkable to erase the stigma attached to it.

He kept his daughter away from the misconception, which has become a topic of discussion in the society today. People are appreciating his move. As soon as Jitendra Bhatt and his wife, residents of Kashipur in Udhamsingh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, came to know that their daughter has started menstruating, they sat down and told the daughter about it in detail.

On the first menstruation of the daughter, they organised a ceremony by organising a gathering. He 'celebrated' the moment by cutting the cake. Jitendra Bhatt also wrote on Facebook, "... The daughter has grown up' @read this also: Monthly Cleanliness Day: Women should take special care of hygiene in those days."

With this initiative of Jitendra Bhatt, not only made his daughter feel special, but also gave a message to the society that it is wrong to consider women as untouchables or to prevent them from going to kitchens and temples during menstruation. This is a natural process related to women's health. People are appreciating this step of Jitendra Bhatt.

Senior journalist Gajendra Rawat has also appreciated this gesture on his Facebook post. He wrote, 'In some states, while the daughter-in-law is at her in-laws' house, a party is organized in the entire village on the first menstruation. One has to dance and sing fiercely, because this is the time when the journey of a woman to become a mother begins."