Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Giving a rebuttal to former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's recent remarks that Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand was a Mutt in the 8th century and therefore ASI should conduct a survey of all the important temples in country and not just only Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi — Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that such comments were on the expected lines from a leader like Maurya.

"Swami Prasad Maurya belongs to a political party, which believes in minority appeasement policy. The Samajwadi the party to which Maurya is associated believes in the principle of creating a rift in society. But, the Samajwadi Party leader's first name carries Swami, so he should weigh his remarks before making such utterances," Dhami added.

Speaking about the importance of Vaikuntha Dham for Hindus in the Sanatana Dharma, Dhami, said, "Badrinath Dham or Vaikuntha Dham situated in Uttarakhand is known throughout the world for Hindu faithful how important this religious place is. Every Hindu in his lifetime wants to have glimpses of the Lord. Dimple Yadav, who is the wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, belongs to Uttarakhand. She knows very well the importance of Badrinath Dham. So, it will be better if Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya should be given a piece of advice from Dimple Yadav, stating how the Dham holds importance for the Hindus or those believing in Sanatana Dharma."

Furthermore, Dhami said that Badrinath Dham is the centre of faith and reverence for Hindus living across the globe. "It was not surprising that such remarks came from Swami Prasad Maurya, who belongs to a political party, which believes in Muslim appeasement policy. But, he should be cautious while giving such a statement because his first name is Swami."

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's recent remarks that several temples in the country were previously Mutt and were demolished to construct temples — have kicked up a political storm in Uttarakhand. The Samajwadi Party leader said that the ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque will not be sufficient. The ASI should conduct surveys of all the temples in the country.