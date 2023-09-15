UTTARAKHAND BRO RAMPS UP ROAD INFRA TO COUNTER CHINA

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): India is ramping up transport facilities along the border with China which has often been in the crosshairs for transgressing border flouting the norm in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. To step up border surveillance and smooth passage of forces till the last frontier posts, a DPR is being prepared by the Border Road Organization (BRO) for the widening of about 70 km long road from Bhairon Valley to PDA connecting the India-China international border in Urttarakhand.

The DPR will soon be sent to the Central Government for approval under the Bharatmala project, sources privy to the development said. Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand is situated along the India-China border.

Places such as Nelong, Jadung, PDA, Mandi and Sumla are considered sensitive. The ITBP and Army contingents have stepped up alertness in these areas to thwart any possible infiltration bids. Under this initiative, the road connecting the international border from Bhairon Valley to PDA will be widened by about 10 to 11 meters. At present, the road is seven meters wide. The widening of the road will facilitate the army as well as ITBP's big vehicles to ply and tanks to reach the border. Along with this, tourists will also get transportation facility under Gangotri National Park in about 25 km area from Bhairon Valley to Nelang.

According to a senior BRO official, approval is expected from the Centre for the widening of the road from Bhairon Valley to PDA in the coming financial year. After approval, the widening work will begin.