UTTARAKHAND BRO ALL SET TO CONSTRUCT NEW DOUBLE LANE STEEL GIRDER BRIDGE FOR HASSLE ACCESS TO BORDER AREAS

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): For the smooth transportation of military hardware and logistics up to the forward areas on the Indo-China border, the construction of a new double-lane steel girder bridge is set to commence in the first week of October in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, said a top-ranking official from the Border Road Organisation (BRO).

The new double-lane steel girder bridge will be built in the Swarigad area of Uttarkashi. After the coming up of the new steel girder bridge, the pilgrims of the Chardham Yatra will also have hassle-free movement to Kedarnath, Badrinath and other shrines in the higher reaches of the Himalayas.

Sharing information about the project, BRO Commander Vivek Srivastava, said, "The bridge will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore in the Swarigad area of Uttarkashi. The proposed bridge will be constructed adjacent to the existing Bailey Bridge. It took some procedural delays for the transfer of forest land, which has now been cleared by the department concerned for the construction of the bridge. We have secured the stage one clearance and the Central government has also approved funds for the construction of the bridge."

Also read: Uttarakhand: BRO ramps up road infra to counter China

The new bridge will be built on the Gangotri Highway, which provides access to the Harshil Cantonment area as well as forward posts on the India-China border. The single-lane Bailey bridge was constructed by BRO engineers because the existing bridge was damaged as disaster struck Uttarakhand in 2021. The single-lane Bailey bridge is not serving the purpose. The bridge's narrow span often leads to congestion of traffic or movement of vehicles, especially during the Char Dham Yatra season.