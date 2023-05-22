The Kerala Story effect: BJP leader's political career in jeopardy over daughter's affair with Muslim youth

Dehradun: The release of The Kerala Story came at a bad time for Monica, who was in love with Monis Khan for quite sometime. Just the time they planned to walk down the aisle, all the hell broke loose.

Her father, a BJP leader in Uttarakhand, was forced to cancel his daughter's marriage which was scheduled on May 28 over fears of backlash from Hindutva outfits. Now, his political career appears to be in jeopardy for his daughter's love for a man from different religion.

BJP leader Yashpal Benam has been elected as Pauri municipality president for the last three consecutive terms. However, ever since the news of his daughter's marriage went viral, he along with the BJP are being trolled on social media. Benam has canceled the wedding but, it's impact on his career is yet to be seen.

Benam's daughter Monica fell in love with Monis Khan while they were studying at an engineering college in Roorkee. Both the families agreed to the marriage following which the marriage was fixed. Benam and his wife Usha Rawat began preparing for the wedding that was to be held at a banquet hall in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal.

However, controversy rose after the wedding card went viral on the social media. Benam was trolled and severely criticised by both BJP supporters and opponents. Many social media users stated that a BJP leader's daughter was getting married to a Muslim man while 'The Kerala Story' was being promoted and made tax-free in BJP-run states.

He started getting calls from Hindu organisations from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other states. Initially, he responded to all the calls trying to explain that the children had taken the decision themselves. But, the criticisms continued and finally, the family decided to call off the wedding with Benam stating the decision was taken after mutual consent with the groom's family. Benam said that as the public was unhappy with the decision and the present situation was not conducive for the wedding, it has been decided to postpone it.

Prior to this decision, Benam had received calls from members of Hindu outfits and leaders. He said that VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi had called him up to oppose the marriage. Also, it is being speculated that senior BJP leaders had called him up over the impact that his daughter's marriage was having on the party. This could have compelled him to call off the wedding, sources said.

Bhagirath Sharma, a specialist of Uttarakhand politics said that the incident may put Benam's political career at stake. A major reason behind Benam's victory is that he has successfully managed to pacify the 3000 Muslims and Hindus of this area. BJP has always given him a ticket, helping him in ensuring this seat. It is now to be seen where his political career heads after this incident.