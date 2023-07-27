UTTARAKHAND BADRINATH NATIONAL HIGHWAY CLOSED DUE TO DEBRIS AFTER LANDSLIDE

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Amid the incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand, the Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district was blocked on Thursday due to debris triggered by a landslide, police said.

The road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway was closed down following which, traffic on the highway has come to a standstill. People of Tehri and Vikas Nagar have been affected due to this.

People of Jaunsar Bawar area are going through a lot of difficulties. The Sahiya Samalta motorway has come under the grip of the landslide while a primary school of the area has also been left in danger. Students have been given a holiday so as to ensure their safety.

After cracks developed near two residential houses, the regional registrar Sukhdev Jinnata has got those vacated and arrangements have been made to relocate the residents to safer locations. The electric pole of a high tension wire of the state electricity department has come in the landslide zone of the road. Ashok Kumar, official of the electricity department reached the spot along with the team and efforts are on to shift the transformer to another place.

Pratyush Kumar, executive engineer of Public Works Department inspected the motorway and said that the road has been damaged due to the landslides. Vehicular traffic has been completely suspended. Talks are being held with the irrigation and other departments to arrange an alternate arrangement to divert traffic.

Meanwhile, rains continued to lash Tehri district as well. Debris has entered many houses and agricultural fields in Lata village. Traffic has been suspended on the Chamiala Budhakedar motorway. People from the concerned departments have reached the village.