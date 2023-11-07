UTTARAKHAND 749 NON MUSLIM STUDENTS STUDYING IN MADRASAS IN 3 DISTRICTS PROBE UNDERWAY TO FIND REASON

Dehradun: A total of 749 non-Muslim students are enrolled in 30 madrasas across three districts of Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital in Uttarakhand. This has been revealed in an investigation conducted by the Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission.

Now, the Child Protection Commission and the state government are investigating into the reason behind enrolment of non-Muslim students in madrassas and also how long the system has prevailed.

Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission chairperson Geeta Khanna said the commission had been receiving some complaints against the educational institutes for a long time following which, an investigation was held. While investigating the madrassas, it was found that many children belonging to Hindu families are studying here. A report on this matter was immediately sought from the Uttarakhand Madrasa Council, which later reported that 746 non-Muslim children study in madrassas in the three districts.

"It is being probed as to what compelled so many Hindu families to send their wards to madrasas instead of the usual schools. Whether it was for financial gain or greed or due to ignorance is being inquired," Khanna said.

Uttarakhand Madrasa Board chairman Mufti Shahmoon Kazmi said that he has submitted the report to the Child Protection Commission. Kazmi said that the curriculum for non-Muslim students is different from the Muslim students. The course that is taught to the non-Muslim students is designed as per the NCERT curriculum, he said.

"It is completely incorrect to think that one is being compelled to study in a madrasa. If such a thing surfaces then the matter needs to be investigated," he said adding that action will be taken if a madrasa is found enrolling non-Muslim students forcefully.