Uttarkashi: The Pushkar Dhami led BJP government in Uttarakhand will transfer about 51 hectares of land from Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi district to the Army and ITBP to build “strategically important” army bunkers and outposts on the India-China international border in the area, sources said. It is learnt that the administration at the National Park has approved the proposal following a request by the Army in this regard.

Sources said that the army had approached the national park administration to transfer portion of the land for the army to build bunkers and outposts. The transferred land is located in the area of Jajung and Sumla PDAs including Nelong situated on the Indo-China international border and comes under Gangotri National Park.

Although the ITBP along with the Indian Army have their presence in the area, the renewed skirmishes with the People's Liberation Army of China has necessitated an up-scaling of the border patrolling. Plans are being formulated by the Government of India and the Ministry of Defense to strengthen the security along the India-China border.

The building of the bunkers by the Army and ITBP in the Gangotri National Park is part of the plan. Divulging further details over the project, RN Pandey, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, said that the Forest Conservator Rajaji Tiger Reserve Forest Director Dr. Saket Badola had inspected Gangotri National Park two days ago over the matter.

During this inspection, Forest Conservator had a meeting with the military officers. Pandey said that the military officials said that they have corresponded with the Government of India regarding land transfer on the international border. Directions have been issued to officials of Gangotri National Park to start the process over the transfer of land to the Army.