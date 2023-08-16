Rishikesh: Five people were buried under the debris that came with the landslide at the Jogiana Mohanchatti area under the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district in Uttarakhand on Monday night.

According to the latest update from SDRF, the bodies of all five people buried under the debris have been recovered. The deceased have been identified as Kamal Verma (36), Nisha Verma (32), Vishal (24), Nishant Verma (18) and Nirmit Verma, all residents of district Kurukshetra, Haryana. Police said that the bodies of Kamal Verma (36), Nisha Verma (32), Vishal (24) and Nishant Verma (9) were found on August 15 while the bodies of Vishal (24) and Nishant Verma were found on Wednesday.

On August 13 and 14, torrential rain in Uttarakhand caused a lot of destruction in the surrounding areas of Rishikesh. The 'Night in Paradise' resort collapsed in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district near Rishikesh. Six people were buried in the accident. As soon as the information about the incident spread, the police and SDRF team reached the spot and started rescuing the people buried under the debris. The SDRF team successfully rescued a 10-year-old girl, Kritika Verma on Monday night.

Meanwhile, a person was found dead after a house collapsed near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath on Tuesday late evening. The two-storey house built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River had collapsed, with some locals feared trapped under the debris, officials said. The SDRF team reached the spot to find four people buried under the debris of the collapsed house. Subsequently, the SDRF team rescued three people and rushed them to a nearby hospital while another died on the spot. The victim's mortal remains were recovered from under the debris and handed over to the district police, officials said.