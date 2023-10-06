UTTAR PRADESH CHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATH ON 2 DAY VISIT TO KEDARNATH FROM SATURDAY

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on a two-day tour to Uttarakhand starting Saturday Oct 7 to pay obeisance at the Kedarnath Dham, sources said. The District Magistrate has instructed the district level officers to ensure necessary preparations and arrangements regarding the program scheduled by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the itinerary of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's proposed schedule, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will leave for the district via helicopter from Narendranagar helipad on October 7 (Saturday) at 2:40 pm from where he will reach Kedarnath helipad at 3:20 pm. The UP Chief Minister will depart from Kedarnath helipad at 3:25 pm and reach the GMVN Guest House at 3:30 pm where he will rest for the night.

On 8th October (Sunday), the UP CM will depart from GMVN Guest House at 8:30 am and reach Kedarnath Helipad at 8:40 am. He will later depart from Kedarnath helipad at 8:45 am and reach Badrinath helipad at 9:25 am. Regarding the scheduled program of CM Yogi, instructions have been given to the district level officials for the necessary arrangements in this matter.

In view of the visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Kedarnath Dham, Additional District Magistrate Bir Singh Budiyal has been given the responsibility to oversee the arrangements in this regard. Chief Medical Officer Dr. HCS Martolia will ensure proper arrangement of medical team, oxygen and health facilities in Kedarnath during UP CM's visit.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Kedarnath Dham Yogendra Singh will be with the Chief Minister from the arrival of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath till the farewell from helipad MI-17 to the temple complex. Besides, there will be a magistrate responsible for proper arrangements for temple darshan, puja etc, sources said.