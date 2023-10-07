UP CM YOGI INTERACTS WITH SOLDIERS IN BADRINATH

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was given a grand welcome after he arrived in Badrinath during his three-day visit to Uttarakhand. After arriving in Badrinath, Adityanath reached Ghastoli village in Mana on the Indo-China border.

At Mana border, Adityanath met Army personnel deployed in the area and interacted with them. Adityanath will spend the night at the guest house of Border Roads Organization in Badrinath Dham. He will visit Badrinath Dham tomorrow morning and then leave for Kedarnath if the weather condition is fine.

Earlier, Adityanath participated in the 24th Central Regional Council meeting in Narendranagar that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was held to discuss issues pertaining to connectivity, sharing of river waters and power and others. The council includes Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The chief ministers of all these states attended the meeting.

Adityanath had planned to leave for Kedarnath after the meeting but had to cancel it due to inclement weather. The Rudraprayag district administration and the temple committee had made grand preparations for his Kedarnath visit. The chief minister was supposed to perform a 'jalabhishek' at the temple.

On Friday, Adityanath arrived at the GTC helipad and was welcomed by cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Premchand Aggarwal and several BJP leaders. He plans to perform a puja at Badrinath Dham after arriving there tomorrow. Also, he would take stock of the construction work that is being undertaken at the temple.