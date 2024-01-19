Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday Jan 19 arrived in Uttarkhand for a day's visit to the Himalayan state where he will inaugurate 35 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), sources said. Sources said that the Defence Minister has has left for Joshimath from Doiwala. During his visit to the state, the Defence Minister will meet the soldiers of Border Roads Organisation.

He will also inaugurate 35 infrastructure projects built by the BRO. On this occasion, the Union Defense Minister will inaugurate the Dhak Bridge and dedicate it to the country. BRO has already completed the preparations regarding the Defence Minister's visit. The district administration and police administration have made elaborate security arrangements in view of this important visit of the Defense Minister.

SP Chamoli Rekha Yadav is present at ground zero regarding security arrangements. In Dhak, concrete arrangements have been made for all the medical related arrangements including drinking water, electricity and police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner. The bridge at Dhak Gadere, about 13 km ahead of Joshimath on Joshimath Malari Border Highway near Indo-Tibetan border has been completed by the BRO.

The bridge had been long overdue due to the dilapidated condition of the old bridge connecting the Malari Niti border. Therefore, BRO has demonstrated its efficiency by constructing a new bridge on the highway here within the stipulated time and facilitating transportation of vehicles and machines laden with large and heavy goods up to the Indo-Tibet border and the seasonal migratory tribal villages.