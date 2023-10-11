Dehradun: Raipur police arrested two bookies from Dehradun for their involvement in online betting during Cricket World Cup matches.

They were arrested from a place near Lakshmi Devi School. Cops recovered three mobile phones which were used for online betting. Betting money amounting to Rs 1,84,000 was deposited in three bank accounts by accused persons, police said. A case under the Gambling Act has already been registered against these accused at Raipur police station.

Earlier, cops of Raipur police station received information that some persons were betting online from near a house on the side of the road before Lakshmi Devi School. On receiving this information, cops reached the spot and caught two persons, who were standing outside a deserted house and talking about betting monetary transactions on their mobile phones. Both of them were arrested instantly.

During interrogation, both of them revealed their names as Irshad Khan and Salim. Cops also seized three mobile phones and Rs 4,000 which were being used for online betting.

During interrogation, cops came to know about bank accounts where Rs 1,84,000 which was earned illegally from betting business, was credited. The accounts have been frozen by the police. A case has been registered against the accused at Raipur police station under Section 13 Gambling Act.

Raipur police station in-charge Kundan Ram said both the accused are partners and used to place online bets by visiting the Go Exchange website through mobile phones. Both of them worked as bookies by taking money from people. The ID and link to the Go Exchange website were taken online by the accused from a person named Shailendra. Both the betting accused used to call Shailendra and get points added to his Go Exchange ID.