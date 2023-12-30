TRAVELLING TO UTTARAKHAND DURING NEW YEAR KEEP THESE INSTRUCTIONS IN MIND BEFORE YOU START PACKING

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government geared up to provide better facilities to tourists amid predicted snowfall between December 30 and January 1, as reported by the Meteorological Department. Besides, they have chalked out several action plans to ensure stringent punishment for tourists if rules are violated. Uttarakhand registers increased footfalls from Christmas to New Year as tourists in large numbers travel to popular tourist spots, thereby increasing the demand for better administration.

The snowfall is expected to adversely affect traffic around the last few days of December. Meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal predicted light rain at several destinations in the state. Snowfall might also be on the cards in higher altitudes. Tourists must be aware of the rough weather before travelling. They have been advised to carry warm clothes while packing their luggage.

Traffic will be affected due to frost. So, tourists should travel with drivers, who are experienced in mountainous paths as it is strenuous to drive vehicles on the roads after snowfall and frost. Tourists must also follow instructions about given routes and parking by the Uttarakhand traffic police to enjoy the New Year celebrations safely.