Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Efforts were on to have glimpses of Mount Kailash from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh instead of visiting Tibet in China. After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash was stopped. For the past four years, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was put on hold.

Some of the local residents of Pithoragrah visited the Old Lipupas from where they had a panoramic view of Mount Kailash. When the matter was brought to the knowledge of the Uttarakhand government. A team of officials were sent to Old Lipupas for identifying the View Point for Mount Kailash. The survey work was promising. Now, the State government has been planning to send a proposal to the Centre for developing Old Lipupas as a tourist destination.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Devesh Sashani said, "Under the chairmanship of the tourism secretary, a team was constituted. The team comprising tourism officers, the managing director of the State Tourism Department and Rajya Members visited Gunji, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat areas for promoting tourism in a big way in the state. Besides, a separate team conducted a survey of Lipulekhpas from where we got a panoramic view of Mount Kailash. We are working on the tourism potential, and how the area can be developed infrastructure-wise for tourists. We are also taking the help of the Armed Forces. Inviting suggestions from them. Thereafter, a blueprint will be prepared after taking into consideration those suggestions."

District tourism officer Kirti Chandra Arya said, "The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was stopped after the outbreak of Covid-19. Hence, the government has been planning to develop Old Lipupas as a viewpoint for tourists so that they can have a glimpse of Mount Kailash without visiting Tibet. Tourists can see the panoramic view of Mount Kailash from Uttarakhand itself."