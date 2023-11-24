TIGER MAULS NEPALI WORKER TO DEATH AT JIM CORBETT NATIONAL PARK TRANQUILIZED

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): Authorities at the Jim Corbett National Park have tranquilized the tiger which mauled a Nepali worker to death on Thursday even as the entry of visitors to the national park has been temporarily barred as a precationary measure, sources said on Friday. On Thursday morning, a Nepali worker identified as Ram Bahadur, 58 was cutting bushes along with four other colleagues near the solar fencing near the campus in the Dhikala zone of Corbett National Park in Ramnagar when a tiger suddenly attacked him and mauled him to death.

The tiger attack on the worker at the otherwise picnic spot created a stir in the Corbett Park complex. On the instructions of higher officials, the rogue tiger was tranquilized and rescued safely after a few hours during a late night operation by the Wildlife officials. An official said that after being tranquilized, the two-year-old tiger has been taken to the rescue center in Dhela.

He said that the DNA samples of the tiger are being sent to the CCMB Hyderabad (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) to ascertain whether another laborer killed on November 12 was attacked by the same tiger or not. Meanwhile, after the latest fatal attack on the worker, the visit of tourists was banned for a few hours in the Chaud area located in Dhikala zone of Corbett Park. Ram Bahadur, 58, who was killed in the tiger attack, worked as a contract laborer in Corbett Park for about 35 years.

The tiger picked up Ram Bahadur from among the four workers and took him away. After the incident, other employees and forest personnel present at the spot raised an alarm and fired 10 shots in the air. Hearing the sound of firing, the tiger went away leaving Ram Bahadur in a pool of blood. By the time other employees reached the spot, Ram Bahadur was dead.