SWAMI AVIMUKTESHWARANAND CONDEMNS BADRINATH MASTER PLAN SLAMS GOVT FOR NOT SEEKING OPINION OF RELIGIOUS LEADERS

Dehradun: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand has condemned the Centre over the ongoing Badrinath master plan for Badrinath Dham, one of the four dhams (pilgrimage sites) that together comprise the Badrinath-Kedarnath-Gangotri-Yamunotri Pilgrimage Circuit.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that the task of running the government lies with the politician while bureaucrats make arrangements. But, now both are interfering in religion and hurting the sentiments of people, he said.

According to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, undertaking any construction for the sake of promoting tourism is irrational. He also slammed the government for going ahead with the constructions at Badrinath Dham without seeking opinion of the religious heads, who are important stakeholders here.

"Lord Badrinath temple was built by religious scholars according to religious scriptures. People do not come to Badrinath Dham for tourism but come here because of their faith. So, it is not logical to undertake constructions here. Even if a new construction is being done, the opinion of religious leaders should have been taken. It is a disrespect to the religious leaders and thus they are agitating in Badrinath," he said.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand also said that pictures of 'Garbha Graha' of Kedarnath going viral has hurt him. Without taking the names of any offender, he said that those who clicked photographs inside the temple, call themselves religious scholars. "The person should have respected the dignity of the temple. No photograph of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has ever been taken by the common people. But, the rule has been flouted by someone who claims to be a religious scholar," he said.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand's statement has come a month after photograph of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham at the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath Temple went viral on social media. The photograph had drawn criticism from various quarters.

On the allegations of a Rs 1.25 billion scam in gold plating the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Temple, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that it is unfortunate that thefts were being committed in temples. "The government has been investigating the case for a year but no one has given any concrete answer till now. The theft has hurt people's faith and sentiments," he added.