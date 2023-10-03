Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a horrific car accident in December last year visited the Badrinath dham in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, sources said. The Indian team's star batsman Rishabh Pant has been away from the field for a long time since he met the car accident in Roorkee in December last year.

Rishabh Pant, who was seriously injured in the road accident in Roorkee, Haridwar, is recovering under the care of doctors in Mumbai. Sources said that Pant visited the Badrinath Dham to seek the blessings of the Hindu deity ahead of his birthday on Oct 4. Sources said that family friend and Khanpur MLA Umesh Sharma also accompanied Pant to the Badrinath Dham.

Pant's visit to the Badrinath Dham created a lot of buzz among the visitors who jostled to get a glimpse of the star Indian cricketer. Many visitors were seen clicking pictures and selfies with their smartphones with the Indian cricketer. Sources said that Rishabh Pant was planning to visit Lord Kedarnath during his treatment in the hospital.

But the doctors had clearly refused him that he was not yet fit to go to the mountains. Pant, who has been sweating in net practice and gym for the last several days, has now recovered to a great extent. After paying obeisance at the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, he can also be seen practicing regularly in the field.