Uttarakhand: In a tragic road accident, six people were killed while five others were injured after a pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Nanital district of Uttarakhand on Friday, police said. Superintendent of Police Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena confirmed the death of the six people in the accident adding that five others have been injured and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

SSP Nainital said that the accident took place on Chhirakhan-Reetha Sahib motor road in Nainital district today morning while the pick up jeep was on way from Nainital towards Haldwani. The SSP said that the driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle on Chheerakhan-Reetha Sahib motor road after which the vehicle fell into a 500 meter deep gorge.

The local villagers were the first to report to the administration. The locals said that after hearing the jeep falling into the ditch and the screams of the passengers in it, they immediately rushed to the accident spot to launch a rescue operation. Later, a PRD jawan named Naveen informed the local police and the civil administration about the accident after which local authorities joined the rescue operation.