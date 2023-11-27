Silkyara tunnel rescue: Robots to check on mental condition of trapped workers, says Robotics expert

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): With the ongoing rescue operation, Robotic expert Milind Raj on Monday said that the mental condition of the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi will be monitored through robots, adding that they are using indigenous technology for the same. Robotics expert Milind Raj, who reached Uttarkashi from Lucknow, informed the media about the robotic rescue operation.

Raj said that he had been called here to know the mental condition of 41 labourers trapped inside the tunnel. The health condition of the workers can be monitored round-the-clock with indigenous technology. Internet service will also be provided to the workers. Apart from this, the rescue robotic system will help in detecting dangerous gases like methane inside the tunnel.