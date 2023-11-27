Silkyara tunnel rescue: Robots to check on mental condition of trapped workers, says Robotics expert
Published: 55 minutes ago
Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): With the ongoing rescue operation, Robotic expert Milind Raj on Monday said that the mental condition of the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi will be monitored through robots, adding that they are using indigenous technology for the same. Robotics expert Milind Raj, who reached Uttarkashi from Lucknow, informed the media about the robotic rescue operation.
Raj said that he had been called here to know the mental condition of 41 labourers trapped inside the tunnel. The health condition of the workers can be monitored round-the-clock with indigenous technology. Internet service will also be provided to the workers. Apart from this, the rescue robotic system will help in detecting dangerous gases like methane inside the tunnel.
After the breakage of the auger machine, efforts are now being made to break through the debris through manual drilling. International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix said that their work is in progress. Manual drilling work will be started soon, which is quite safe. They have full hope that soon they will rescue the workers trapped inside. After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.