Silkyara tunnel rescue: Rescued workers shifted to temporary medical camp, 10 points
Published: 11 minutes ago
Follow Us
Silkyara tunnel rescue: Rescued workers shifted to temporary medical camp, 10 points
Published: 11 minutes ago
Follow Us
Uttarkashi: After a continuous effort of 17 days, the 41 labourers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel were rescued at last on Tuesday. The rescue operation succeeded after the rat mining was carried out. NDRF and SDRF personnel entered the steel chute to reach the stranded workers and pulled them out on wheeled stretchers one by one.
- The 41 workers have been evacuated from the collapsed portion of the tunnel and are being shifted to the temporary medical camp set up in the tunnel.
- The initial health checkup of all the workers is being conducted in the temporary medical camp.
- Around 8 pm, an ambulance with the worker in the vehicle left the mouth of the tunnel and was headed to a community health centre.
- CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers, who had been rescued from the Silkyara tunnel.
- A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.
- Rat-hole mining was started on Monday evening to rescue the trapped workers
- Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat holes", as each just about fits one person.
- At the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, at least 12 experts were called by Trenchless Engineering Services Private Limited and Navayuga Engineers Private Limited to deploy the rat-hole mining technique horizontally in the collapsed part of the main structure.
- Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh were inside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were brought out one by one. The success of the 17-day rescue operation brought smiles to the faces of the anxious kin of the trapped workers, many of whom had been waiting outside the tunnel for several days.
- The 4.5 km Silkyara tunnel was being constructed as part of the Char Dham all-weather road project connecting four sites, and it was located on the Yamunotri end of National Highway 134. That National Highway is planned to connect Dharasu on the south end to Yamunotri on the north end. The tunnel will shorten the route by about 20 kilometres.
Loading...