SILKYARA TUNNEL COLLAPSE FAMILIES OF TRAPPED WORKERS UPBEAT AS RESCUE OPERATION IN FINAL STAGE

Uttarkashi: With rescuers at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in the final stage of the operation, families of the 41 trapped labourers are eagerly waiting for the nears and dears to come out of the tunnel. It has been 17 days since the Silkyara Tunnel accident with relief and rescue work going on in full swing to evacuate the 41 laborers trapped in the tunnel.

On Tuesday, authorities said that the rescue operation was in its final stage and the trapped workers could come out any minute which made the families of the trapped labourers upbeat. Expressing happiness over the good news, family of one of the workers said that they will take a holy dip in the Ganga when their son comes out of the Silkyara tunnel.

The family said that they have talked to the victim who is stuck in the tunnel. “He expressed happiness and said that he is going to meet us soon,” a family member said. He said that the officials of the construction company have told them to be ready to return home with the trapped worker. After hearing the good news, the relatives including the families of the workers have started preparing to give the trapped workers a grand welcome at home.

Father of Manjeet, one of the trapped labourers said that today he is very happy that his son is finally coming back home after 17 days. “When my son comes out, I will take a bath in the Ganga,” he said adding he will soon tell the good news to the family back homs. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, retired General VK Singh also reached Silkyara tunnel to oversee the rescue operation.