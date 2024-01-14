SEVERAL AAM AADMI PARTY LEADERS RESIGN IN UTTARAKHAND

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Several veteran leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have simultaneously resigned from the primary membership of the party in Uttarakhand. According to sources, those who left the party include former convener Jot Singh Bisht, former state vice president RP Raturi, Kamlesh Raman and Himmat Singh Bisht.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior AAP leader Jot Singh Bisht said that the way the party has dissolved its organisation in Uttarakhand, it has been inactive inactive for a long time.

"Yes, this has created a situation of confusion within the party. Amidst these circumstances, it no longer seems right to stay in the party, not only this, the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party sitting in Delhi are also holding the reins of Uttarakhand in their hands. Whereas the leaders of the state were not being given any attention. In view of all these things, now hundreds of party leaders from across the state have decided to leave the party together," added Jot Singh Bisht.

However, Jot Singh Bisht did not tell what steps all these leaders would take politically in the coming days," he said.