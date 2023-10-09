SEVEN BODIES RECOVERED FROM VEHICLE TRAPPED UNDER LANDSLIDE DEBRIS

Pithoragarh: Nearly 24 hours after rocks and boulders fell on a vehicle following a landslide on the Kailash-Mansarovar route here, bodies of seven persons were pulled out of the debris on Monday, officials said. The bodies of three children, two men and a woman have been identified, they added.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Sunday near the Thakti area of this Uttarakhand district when the SUV got trapped under a huge mound of rubble falling from the adjacent hills, the officials said. The victims were travelling from Gunji to Dharchula when the landslide occurred, Pithoragarh ADM Shiv Kumar Baranwal said.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident which continued till 8 pm on Sunday. It was resumed on Monday morning and by 1 pm all bodies had been recovered, Baranwal said. The SDRF, ITBP, Army police personnel and the locals had a tough time removing the huge mound of debris to reach the bodies, he said.