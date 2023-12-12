SENIOR CONGRESS LEADER HARISH RAWAT APPEALS TO CENTRAL GOVERNMENT TO BRING BACK POK

Uttarakhand: Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, elated with the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Section 370, demanded that the Central government bring back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), terming it to be the 'last thorn' in the side. He said that all Indians will back Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this matter.

The Congress veteran, thanking the apex court and the PM for this historic decision, took to his social media account and posted: Thank you Supreme Court! An acceptable solution to yet another bitter issue was found.

When Article 370 was implemented, it was a historical necessity and not a mistake, Raut commented. "It was implemented to take the people of Kashmir into confidence, to counter the aggressive attitude of Pakistan and conspiracies of some global powers. Every government that came to power diluted the provisions of this section. The Honorable Supreme Court has ultimately found an acceptable solution to this issue. This is the right time to reclaim PoK because Pakistan today is an economically distressed, broken, and divided nation. There is dissatisfaction among the people in PoK," Raut added.

When India got its independence in 1947, the country was divided and one part was named Pakistan. Taking advantage of the chaos, Pakistan captured Jammu. Following this, Kashmir was attacked. Pakistan then captured a large part of Kashmir, which is known as PoK.

Rawat often makes headlines for his outspoken and quirky statements- this time it is his appeal to the Modi government to reclaim PoK that has brought him back into the limelight.