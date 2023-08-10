Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The search operation to trace 20 people who went missing following a landslide near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath trek on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday continued on Wednesday. The rescue teams are engaged in the search operation, however, they could not find any trace of the missing persons. Three bodies were recovered on Friday but after that, the whereabouts of 20 missing is still not known. Incessant rains and strong river currents continue to hamper the rescue efforts.

The teams drawn from SDRF, NDRF, DDRF, police, ITBP, home guards and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) volunteers have been searching for 20 missing along with Kedarnath Yatra Management Force personnel. Drones have also been pressed into service to search the missing persons. A deep diving team has been put into action to search the river, suspecting that the missing people may have been swept away in the river.

Rudraprayag's disaster management officer Nandan Singh says that central and state disaster control teams are searching for the missing people from Gaurikund to Srinagar's Dhari Devi temple but no traces have been found. SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra said, more than 100 personnel of NDRF, SDRF and local police are engaged in the search and rescue operation." Currently, the search operation is going on in Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Kund Barrage, Chandrapuri, Dhari Devi and Srinagar and we hope to find the missing persons soon, he added.

Officials said that those missing have been identified as Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, Anita Bohra(26) Radhika Bohra (14), Pinky Bohra 8, Prithvi Bohra 7, Jatil(6), Vinod(26), Mulayam (25), Sugaram (45), Bam Bohra (31), Chandra Kam (26), Dharamraj (56), Neer Bahadur (58), Sumitra Devi (52), Rohit Bisht, Nisha (20).

