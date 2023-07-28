SCIENTIFIC CONFERENCE ON DISASTER MANAGEMENT IN HIMALAYAN STATES TO BE HELD IN UTTARAKHAND ON AUG 4

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A scientific conference of researchers from all over the world will be held in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun on Aug. 4 to discuss the risk of natural calamities in the Himalayan states of the country, sources said on Friday. The International Disaster Society, USDMA (Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority) and UCOST (Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology) are jointly organizing the conference.

It is learnt that researchers, scientists and representatives from more than 100 countries around the world will participate in the conference to discuss ways to minimize the risk of natural disasters in the Himalayan states. The participating experts will discuss ways to reduce the impact of disasters by converging research and technology all over the world.

An official associated with the conference said that the participants will brainstorm on how the loss can be minimized through mutual sharing of technology and research. Coordinating this program, Dr. Durgesh Pant, DG, Uttarakhand Council of Science and Technology said that the preparations for the program have been started.

Dr Pant said that recently the poster of this program was recently launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dr Pant, Director General, UCOST further said that representatives of countries from all over the world have been invited for the big event. Sources said that among the countries participating in the conference is Japan, which has the expertise in fighting the natural disasters like Tsunami.

Director General, UCOST, said that after the Aug. 4 conference, another mega conference will be held from November 28 to December 1.