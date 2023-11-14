New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the Uttarakhand government challenging an order passed by the High Court directing the CBI to investigate a parking contract given to a contractor by giving alleged undue advantage and ignoring the norms of the tender where certain high-ranking officials were involved.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said, “We are sure that the CBI will investigate in a fair manner uninfluenced by tentative observations made by the High Court in the impugned order. Subject to what is observed above, the Special Leave Petitions are dismissed. Pending applications also stand disposed of." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the state government before the apex court.

The bench, in an order passed on November 10, said that after having heard the Solicitor General and the senior counsel appearing for the petitioners, the court finds that there is no reason to interfere with the impugned order directing investigation through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “It is obvious that the observations made in the impugned order are for the limited purposes of concluding that the investigation through the CBI is required and the same shall not be understood as the findings recorded by the High Court on merits," said the bench.

While ordering the matter for the CBI probe, the Uttarakhand High Court had observed that the conduct of the officials concerned with the respondent department in awarding the parking contract to the respondent by giving undue advantage, by ignoring the norms in awarding the tender prima facie shows that they were in clutches of these two firms, owned by two real brothers, running their firms from same place and same address and they appear to be very influential persons.