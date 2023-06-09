SANJEEV JEEVA KILLING GANGSTER SUNIL RATHI WRITES TO HARIDWAR JUDGE CLAIMING THREAT TO LIFE

Haridwar Uttarakhand Gangster Sunil Rathi who is lodged in Haridwar jail in Uttarakhand has claimed threat to his life in the backdrop of recent killing of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva who was considered as Rathi s bitter rival sources said on Friday Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva close aide of gangsterturnedpolitician Mukhtar Ansari was shot dead in Lucknow s Civil Court on Wednesday It is learnt that Sunil Rathi has written a letter to the Additional Sessions Judge Special Gangster Act Roshanabad Haridwar saying he faces a threat to his life amid speculations over his shifting to other jails outside Uttarakhand In the letter Rathi said that he faces threat to his life from Lawrence Bishnoi Gogi Gang as well as Mukhtar Ansari Munna Bajrangi and other gangsters lodged in various jails Also read Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shootout SIT to submit report in 7 daysSunil Rathi s lawyer Sudhakar Singh said that the Uttarakhand Police and the administration of Uttarakhand are “very trustworthy as compared to other states “That s why Sunil Rathi is ready to stay in any jail of Uttarakhand Singh said Singh told that Sunil Rathi has been appearing for hearings through video conferencing Rathi is brought out of jail only when there is a need for testimony or a special hearing Singh said He said that nobody can meet Rathi except for his family members inside the jail Gangster Sunil Rathi has several cases registered against him Rathi is also accused of killing gangster Munna Bajrangi inside the jail It is said that Sunil Rathi stepped into the world of crime after his father s murder in the year 1999 and killed four people to avenge his father s murder Rathi is facing charges of murder extortion and grabbing land while sitting in jail